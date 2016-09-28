FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller shareholders approve AB InBev takeover
September 28, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

SABMiller shareholders approve AB InBev takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - SABMiller shareholders approved the brewer's takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday, paving the way for one of the biggest proposed mergers in history.

The 79 billion pound ($103 billion) deal was approved by more than 95 percent of SAB shareholders who voted. A minimum approval rate of 75 percent was needed.

SABMiller's two largest shareholders, cigarette maker Altria Group and the Santo Domingo family of Colombia, did not vote on Wednesday as both parties, who together control about 40 percent of the shares, had already pledged their support for the deal. ($1 = 0.7698 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Adrian Croft)

