FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-FACTBOX-AB InBev-SABMiller merger would be among largest in corporate history
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 13, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-FACTBOX-AB InBev-SABMiller merger would be among largest in corporate history

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes garble in spelling of Warner-Lambert)
    BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brewer SABMiller accepted on Tuesday a takeover proposal from Anheuser-Busch InBev
, the world's largest brewer. 
    If completed, the deal would rank as one of the world's biggest takeovers:  
        
     Announced  Target                                Buyer                                   Value(incl debt)  Sector
 1   Nov 1999   Mannesmann AG (Germany)               Vodafone AirTouch PLC (UK)              $203 bln          Wireless
 2   Jan 2000   Time Warner (U.S.)                    America Online Inc (U.S.)               $182 bln          Films/AV
 3   Feb 2013   Verizon Wireless Inc (U.S.)           Verizon Communications Inc (U.S.)       $130 bln          Wireless
 4   Oct 2015   SABMiller (UK)                        Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium)          $119 bln          Brewing
 5   Apr 2007   ABN-AMRO Holding NV (Netherlands)     RFS Holdings BV (Netherlands)           $98 bln           Banks
 6   Mar 2006   BellSouth Corp (U.S.)                 AT&T (U.S.)                             $89 bln           Telecoms
 7   Nov 1999   Warner-Lambert Co (U.S.)              Pfizer Inc (U.S.)                       $89 bln           Pharmaceuticals
 8   Dec 1998   Mobil Corp (U.S.)                     Exxon Corp (U.S.)                       $85 bln           Oil & Gas
    Source: Thomson Reuters 

 (Compiled by Philip Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.