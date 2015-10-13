REFILE-FACTBOX-AB InBev-SABMiller merger would be among largest in corporate history

(Fixes garble in spelling of Warner-Lambert) BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brewer SABMiller accepted on Tuesday a takeover proposal from Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world's largest brewer. If completed, the deal would rank as one of the world's biggest takeovers: Announced Target Buyer Value(incl debt) Sector 1 Nov 1999 Mannesmann AG (Germany) Vodafone AirTouch PLC (UK) $203 bln Wireless 2 Jan 2000 Time Warner (U.S.) America Online Inc (U.S.) $182 bln Films/AV 3 Feb 2013 Verizon Wireless Inc (U.S.) Verizon Communications Inc (U.S.) $130 bln Wireless 4 Oct 2015 SABMiller (UK) Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium) $119 bln Brewing 5 Apr 2007 ABN-AMRO Holding NV (Netherlands) RFS Holdings BV (Netherlands) $98 bln Banks 6 Mar 2006 BellSouth Corp (U.S.) AT&T (U.S.) $89 bln Telecoms 7 Nov 1999 Warner-Lambert Co (U.S.) Pfizer Inc (U.S.) $89 bln Pharmaceuticals 8 Dec 1998 Mobil Corp (U.S.) Exxon Corp (U.S.) $85 bln Oil & Gas Source: Thomson Reuters (Compiled by Philip Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)