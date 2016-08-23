FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK court says SABMiller shareholders can be split into two classes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

UK court says SABMiller shareholders can be split into two classes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A UK court has ruled that SABMiller shareholders can be treated as two classes when they vote on the company's takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev , granting the request from the brewer for a split.

The 79 billion pound ($103 billion) deal requires 75 percent approval by SAB shareholders. The largest two, which together control about 40 percent of the shares, have already signalled their support.

SAB requested that those two shareholders - cigarette maker Altria Group and Bevco, a vehicle of Colombia's Santo Domingo family - be treated as a separate class.

A split would effectively raise the hurdle, since each class would have to approve the terms by three-quarters.

$1 = 0.7663 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.