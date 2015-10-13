FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-S.Africa's PIC says all SABMiller shareholders be treated equally
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 13, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-S.Africa's PIC says all SABMiller shareholders be treated equally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), SABMiller’s fourth-largest shareholder, said all shareholders in the brewer be treated equally in its deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

South Africa’s PIC, which owns a 3.42 percent stake in SABMiller, said all shareholders be given AB InBev common shares that rank with the company’s shares currently listed in Brussels instead of the unlisted shares currently offered.

SABMiller earlier on Tuesday agreed to an improved offer worth more than $100 billion from larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.