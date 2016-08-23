FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Top SABMiller shareholder Aberdeen backs court ruling on AB InBev deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Top SABMiller shareholder Aberdeen backs court ruling on AB InBev deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management said on Tuesday it was pleased a court had ruled SABMiller shareholders can be treated as two separate groups when they vote on a takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev, and still plans to reject the deal.

The 79 billion pound ($103 billion) deal headed to the courts as SABMiller sought to make sure the deal treated investors fairly, given its two largest shareholders were offered different terms to help them trim their tax bill.

"We are pleased the court has acknowledged the reality of the situation which will help to ensure that the views of the rest of the investor base have due weight," Aberdeen said in a statement.

"As we have already indicated, we intend to vote against the deal as we are uncomfortable with the structure and believe it undervalues the company," it added, calling on others to join it in ensuring SABMiller remained a separate company. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.