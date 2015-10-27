FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SABMiller to ask UK regulators to extend AB InBev offer deadline- Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 27, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

SABMiller to ask UK regulators to extend AB InBev offer deadline- Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc plans to ask UK regulators to again extend the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to make a formal takeover offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

SABMiller intends to request that London's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers push back the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline as both sides want more time to gain shareholder support and financing, the report said. (bloom.bg/1MgBTBH)

SABMiller declined to comment. AB InBev was not immediately available for comment.

The Takeover Panel already granted a two-week extension from the original Oct. 14 deadline for an offer which would be worth more than $100 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.