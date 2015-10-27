SABMiller to ask UK regulators to extend AB InBev offer deadline- Bloomberg

Oct 27 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc plans to ask UK regulators to again extend the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to make a formal takeover offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

SABMiller intends to request that London's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers push back the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline as both sides want more time to gain shareholder support and financing, the report said. (bloom.bg/1MgBTBH)

SABMiller declined to comment. AB InBev was not immediately available for comment.

The Takeover Panel already granted a two-week extension from the original Oct. 14 deadline for an offer which would be worth more than $100 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)