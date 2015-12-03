FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev seeks to sell SABMiller's Grolsch, Peroni brands
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 3, 2015 / 7:53 AM / 2 years ago

AB InBev seeks to sell SABMiller's Grolsch, Peroni brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev is looking to sell SABMiller’s Grolsch and Peroni brands in what it said was a bid to address potential EU antitrust concerns over its planned acquisition of the world’s second largest brewer.

The sale of the brands and their related businesses in Italy, the Netherlands and Britain would be conditional on AB InBev acquiring SABMiller in a cash and share offer currently worth some 72 billion pounds ($108 billion).

AB InBev said it was also looking to sell London-based Meantime Brewing Company given its focus on premium beers.

“Like the previously announced disposal of the (U.S.) Miller business to Molson Coors, these steps reflect AB InBev’s pro-active approach to addressing potential regulatory concerns,” AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said in a statement.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
