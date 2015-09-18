AB InBev talked to SABMiller investor Altria before approach-Bbg

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA reached out to SABMiller Plc’s largest shareholder, Altria Group Inc, before making a takeover approach, Bloomberg reported.

Cigarette maker Altria, which owns a 27 percent stake in SABMiller, has signaled it is open to considering a proposal, depending on the terms, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.(bloom.bg/1QMbe4d)

SABMiller said on Wednesday it had been informed that AB InBev intended to make an offer which it would have to do by Oct. 14 under British rules.

AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, is also close to lining up a group of banks to help finance a deal and a takeover proposal may come as soon as the financing is in place, Bloomberg reported.

Banks are willing to offer more than $50 billion of debt for the acquisition, one of the people said.

Altria declined to comment. AB InBev was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

