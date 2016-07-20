AB InBev set to win U.S. antitrust approval for SABMiller deal - BBG

July 20 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA has secured U.S. antitrust approval for its takeover of SABMiller Plc, after the Budweiser maker agreed to give up ownership of the Miller brand, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department's antitrust division is expected to announce a settlement agreement later on Wednesday allowing the merger to proceed, the report said. (bloom.bg/29VPMgv) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)