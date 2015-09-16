FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev to make an offer for rival SABMiller
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 16, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

AB InBev to make an offer for rival SABMiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, has informed rival SABMiller that it intends to make an offer to acquire the British firm, although no proposal has yet been forthcoming.

SABMiller, the world’s No. 2 brewer, said in a brief statement on Wednesday it had been informed that ABInbev intended to make a proposal but it didn’t have any further information about the terms.

“The board of SABMiller will review and respond as appropriate to any proposal which might be made,” it said. “There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or as to the terms on which any offer might be made.”

Shares in SAB, which owns such brands as Peroni, Grolsch and Pilsner Urquell, were up 20 percent while AB, with Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, was up 9 percent.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.