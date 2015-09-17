FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Comparing an AB InBev-SABMiller merger to the biggest ever
#Hot Stocks
September 17, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

FACTBOX-Comparing an AB InBev-SABMiller merger to the biggest ever

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brewer AB InBev has approached rival SABMiller regarding what would be one of the
largest mergers in history. 
    Reuters has compiled the list below to show how a deal, if achieved, would compare with the world's biggest takeovers. 
        
     Announced  Buyer                                 Target                                  Value(excl debt)  Sector
 1   Nov 1999   Mannesmann AG (Germany)               Vodafone AirTouch PLC (UK)              $180 bln          Wireless
 2   Oct 2000   Time Warner (U.S.)                    America Online Inc (U.S.)               $165 bln          Films/AV
 3   Feb 2013   Verizon Wireless Inc (U.S.)           Verizon Communications Inc (U.S.)       $128 bln          Wireless
 4   Mar 2008   Philip Morris Intl Inc (Switzerland)  Shareholders                            $108 bln          Tobacco
 5   Apr 2007   ABN-AMRO Holding NV (Netherlands)     RFS Holdings BV (Netherlands)           $98 bln           Banks
 6   Sep 2015   AB InBev (Belgium)                    SABMiller (UK)                          $90 bln*          Brewing
 7   Apr 1999   Warner-Lambert Co (U.S.)              Pfizer Inc (U.S.)                       $89 bln           Pharmaceuticals
 8   Jan 1998   Mobil Corp (U.S.)                     Exxon Corp (U.S.)                       $79 bln           Oil & Gas
 9   Jan 2000   SmithKline Beecham PLC (UK)           Glaxo Wellcome PLC (UK)                 $76 bln           Pharmaceuticals
 10  Oct 2004   Shell Transport & Trading Co (UK)     Royal Dutch Petroleum Co (Netherlands)  $75 bln           Oil & Gas
    * Value based on SABMiller's current market capitalisation.
    Source: Thomson Reuters 
       
        

 (Editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
