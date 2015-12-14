FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev sets 'domestic' stock listing in Johannesburg
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 14, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

AB InBev sets 'domestic' stock listing in Johannesburg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said it would list its shares on the Johannesburg stock exchange as a “domestic” stock, removing a potential hurdle in its planned $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller.

AB InBev said in a statement on Monday it intended to list there in mid-January, with a “domestic” classification, allowing South African residents to invest in the stock without reference to their foreign portfolio allowances.

SABMiller already has a secondary listing in Johannesburg.

South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation is SABMiller’s fourth-largest shareholder, with a 3.42 percent stake. It and other investors, such as Allan Gray Property Ltd, could have faced problems retaining an interest in a future AB InBev/SABMiller combination if acquirer AB InBev was classified as a foreign stock.

AB InBev has been clear from the outset that it would consider retaining a listing in South Africa, recognising SABMiller’s origins 120 years ago selling Castle Lager in gold-prospecting fields around Johannesburg.

The Belgium-based brewer’s reputation as a cost slasher has alarmed local unions in a country with a 25 percent unemployment rate and where the government has a track record of delaying deals while imposing strict conditions to prevent job losses.

South African authorities have said they are watching the merger for signs of possible tax erosion, while the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), an alliance partner of the ruling African National Congress, has previously said it opposed the deal.

AB InBev has not talked about the implications for jobs of its planned merger, but analysts say it would be unlikely to axe heavily in Africa given the merger is securing it access to the continent. Post-merger job cuts tend to occur where businesses overlap. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.