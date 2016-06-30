FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African regulator clears AB InBev, SABMiller merger with conditions
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 30, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

South African regulator clears AB InBev, SABMiller merger with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal has granted conditional approval for the proposed merger of about $100 billion by brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev and SABMiller, the anti-trust authority said on Thursday.

The Tribunal, which gives the final word on mergers in Africa's most industrialised country, said in a statement that the conditions are designed to address both public interest and competition concerns arising from the merger.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia

