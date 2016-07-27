FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SABMiller pauses integration work with AB InBev -sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

SABMiller pauses integration work with AB InBev -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - SABMiller has asked employees to pause the process of integrating its operations with those of Anheuser-Busch InBev as the brewer's board weighs its sweetened takeover offer, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The pause in operations is not an indication of the board's thinking, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

The world's top brewers had been preparing to merge for months, since they agreed a deal last year. But that deal hit the rocks in recent weeks due to a sharp fall in the pound following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, launched a sweetened offer on Tuesday, which SAB is in the process of discussing with its advisors and shareholders.

Officials for SABMiller and AB InBev declined to comment.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.