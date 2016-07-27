SABMiller pauses integration work with AB InBev -sources

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - SABMiller has asked employees to pause the process of integrating its operations with those of Anheuser-Busch InBev as the brewer's board weighs its sweetened takeover offer, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The pause in operations is not an indication of the board's thinking, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

The world's top brewers had been preparing to merge for months, since they agreed a deal last year. But that deal hit the rocks in recent weeks due to a sharp fall in the pound following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, launched a sweetened offer on Tuesday, which SAB is in the process of discussing with its advisors and shareholders.

Officials for SABMiller and AB InBev declined to comment.