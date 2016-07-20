FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev says welcomes U.S. approval of SABMiller deal
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

AB InBev says welcomes U.S. approval of SABMiller deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Wednesday it welcomed the approval of its takeover of SABMiller by the United States Department of Justice, and reaffirmed its intention to close the deal by the end of the year.

Anheuser-Busch said in a statement "it has entered into a consent decree with the United States Department of Justice, which clears the way for U.S. approval of its recommended combination with SABMiller".

"The company reaffirmed its expectation to close the global transaction in the second half of 2016," it added.

The Justice Department's antitrust division is expected to announce a settlement agreement later on Wednesday allowing the merger to proceed. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
