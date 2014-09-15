FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller shares jump on WSJ report of AB InBev interest
September 15, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

SABMiller shares jump on WSJ report of AB InBev interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shares in SABMiller jumped 12 percent on Monday following a report in the Wall Street Journal saying that larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev was talking to banks about financing a possible $122 billion takeover bid.

The newspaper, citing a person familiar with the matter, said AB InBev was not in active discussions with SABMiller, saying it was waiting to line up financing before making a formal approach.

AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, and SABMiller, maker of Peroni and Grolsch, were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely

