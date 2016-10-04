FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Asahi to bid for SABMiller's Eastern Europe beer brands - Nikkei
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Asahi to bid for SABMiller's Eastern Europe beer brands - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tokyo-based brewer Asahi Group Holdings plans to offer more than 500 billion yen ($4.87 billion) for SABMiller Plc's beer business in five Eastern European countries, the Nikkei business daily said.

The No. 2 brewer's business in the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania will be opened for bidding after Anheuser-Busch InBev acquires the company next week, the Nikkei said.

Asahi Group President Akiyoshi Koji told Reuters in May that the company will not bid for the Eastern European assets that SABMiller is selling to appease anti-monopoly regulators.

Asahi was not immediately available for comment while SABMiller could not be reached outside business hours.

The Japanese brewer has already agreed to buy brands such as Italy's Peroni from SABMiller for 2.55 billion euros ($2.84 billion). (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.