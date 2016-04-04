South Africa's competition watchdog to ask for more time to probe SABMiller, AB InBev deal

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition watchdog said on Monday it will request an extension to Tuesday’s deadline to complete an investigation of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s planned $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller

“This transaction raises certain concerns which should be considered and addressed,” said Competition Commission spokesman Itumeleng Lesofe. “It is for this reason that we need more time to evaluate the transaction.”