FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's competition watchdog to ask for more time to probe SABMiller, AB InBev deal
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
April 4, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

South Africa's competition watchdog to ask for more time to probe SABMiller, AB InBev deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition watchdog said on Monday it will request an extension to Tuesday’s deadline to complete an investigation of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s planned $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller

“This transaction raises certain concerns which should be considered and addressed,” said Competition Commission spokesman Itumeleng Lesofe. “It is for this reason that we need more time to evaluate the transaction.”

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.