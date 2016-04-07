FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa to extend regulatory scrutiny of SAB, AB InBev deal - official
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
April 7, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

South Africa to extend regulatory scrutiny of SAB, AB InBev deal - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s competition watchdog will ask for another extension to scrutinise of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s planned $106 billion takeover of SABMiller, its spokesman said on Thursday.

“We are doing our best to complete the investigation but there is still a plenty work that needs to be done and five days will not be enough to do all the work,” said Competition Commission spokesman Itumeleng Lesofe.

Lesofe said it was not clear how much longer the commission would require to complete its probe.

The watchdog was due to finish its investigation on Tuesday, after failing to secure a 15-day extension earlier his week. It has already extended the deadline three times.

Drawn-out scrutiny by the South African regulator could frustrate the Budweiser brewer’s goal of completing the acquisition in the second half of 2016 and delay reaping the financial benefits of combining the world’s No.1 and 2 brewers. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.