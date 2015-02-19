FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAB Miller CFO Wilson quits for personal reasons
February 19, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

SAB Miller CFO Wilson quits for personal reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - International brewer SABMiller said on Thursday the group’s chief financial officer Jamie Wilson had resigned for personal reasons and will leave on March 31, the end of the firm’s current financial year.

The maker of beers such as Peroni and Grolsch said Domenic De Lorenzo, currently director of group strategy, would take over as acting CFO and a search has begun to find a replacement.

The firm declined to comment on the reasons for Wilson’s departure. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Martinne Geller, editing by James Davey)

