SABMiller names De Lorenzo as CFO on permanent basis
July 8, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

SABMiller names De Lorenzo as CFO on permanent basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - SABMiller, brewer of Miller Lite, Peroni and Grolsch, on Wednesday named Domenic De Lorenzo as chief financial officer with effect from July 23, appointing him permanently to the role he has been doing in an acting capacity since February.

De Lorenzo took over at short notice from Jamie Wilson who resigned for personal reasons earlier this year.

SAB chairman John Manser said De Lorenzo was appointed after a competitive process and would be a valuable addition to the board.

“The board considered a number of high quality internal and external candidates, and concluded that Domenic was the best-qualified for the role,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

