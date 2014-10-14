FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller reports higher first-half revenue
October 14, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

SABMiller reports higher first-half revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - SABMiller PLC, the world’s second-biggest beer maker, reported a 5 percent rise in revenue for the first half of its financial year, as higher prices blunted the impact of slow sales volume growth.

For the six months ended Sept 30, the brewer of Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni said the amount of drinks it sold rose 1 percent, as gains in Latin America, Africa and Europe offset declines in Asia and North America.

For the second quarter, revenue rose 3 percent as sales volume fell 1 percent.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke

