November 13, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-SABMiller earnings growth held back by strong US dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects measure to EBITA, not EBITDA)

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brewing giant SABMiller on Thursday reported a slight rise in first-half earnings, which were held back by the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.

On a reported basis, the company that makes beers such as Miller Lite and Peroni, said earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) were $3.28 billion in the six months to the end of September, up from $3.27 billion in the year-earlier period.

Analysts on average were expecting EBITA of $3.38 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus of 17 analysts.

Excluding currency impacts, the company said EBITA rose 3 percent.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jane Merriman

