SABMiller, in offer period, says Q2 volumes up 2 pct
October 6, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

SABMiller, in offer period, says Q2 volumes up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - SABMiller, the brewing giant which is in talks about a potential takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev, said growth accelerated in its second quarter with volumes up 2 percent.

The maker of beers such as Peroni and Grolsh brought forward the release of its trading update for the six months ended Sept. 30 in order to ensure the timely release of information during what is classed as an offer period, it said.

Growth was driven by demand in its Latin American and African markets, which offset small declines in Asia Pacific and North America.

Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest brewer, approached SAB in September about a takeover that would form a colossus producing a third of the world’s beer. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Martinne Geller)

