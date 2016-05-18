FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller full-year revenue hit by strong U.S. dollar
#Beverages - Brewers
May 18, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

SABMiller full-year revenue hit by strong U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Brewer SABMiller posted an 8 percent fall in revenue even as beverage sales rose 2 percent by volume in fiscal year 2016, as foreign currencies struggled against a strong dollar.

The brewer of Miller Lite, Castle Lager and other beers said its revenue rose 5 percent in the year ended March 31, on a constant currency basis, as sales grew stronger in Africa and Latin America.

SABMiller’s group net produce revenue came in at $24.2 billion for the year, down from the $26.3 billion it earned a year ago including the impact from currency exchange rates. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)

