BRIEF-SABMiller says first-half revenue rises 4 pct, beverage volumes up
October 17, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-SABMiller says first-half revenue rises 4 pct, beverage volumes up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - SABMiller PLC : * Trading statement * Group net producer revenue (npr) for the first six months grew by 4 pct * Beverage volumes grew by 2 pct for the first six months on an organic basis * H1 lager volumes up 1 pct and soft drinks volumes up 5 pct * Group’s financial performance is in line with expectations * Depreciation of key currencies against the U.S. dollar will adversely impact

reported results * H1 group npr growth was driven by our Latin America, Africa and South Africa:

beverages divisions * Conditions remained more challenging in Europe and North America * Asia pacific we saw good group npr growth in China * Six months ended 30 September 2013, Millercoors Group npr was in line with

