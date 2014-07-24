FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller reports higher sales
July 24, 2014

SABMiller reports higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - SABMiller, the world’s second-biggest brewer, reported higher first-quarter sales volumes on Thursday, helped by demand during an Easter holiday that fell later than last year.

The London-listed company behind beers such as Miller, Grolsch and Peroni said revenue rose 6 percent in the three months to June 30, while volume sold was up 3 percent.

The company said its financial performance was in line with expectations. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Pravin Char)

