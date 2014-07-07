FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SABMiller to dispose of $1 bln Tsogo Sun holding
July 7, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

SABMiller to dispose of $1 bln Tsogo Sun holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Global brewer SABMiller said on Monday it would dispose of its $1 billion stake in Tsogo Sun, the South African-listed gaming, hotel and entertainment group.

SABMiller has a 39.6 percent shareholding in Tsogo Sun valued at approximately $1.09 billion.

It said that following a strategic review, announced April 15, it would dispose of up to all of its holding through a placing of up to 305 million shares to South African and international institutional investors, and a buyback by Tsogo Sun of at least 130 million shares for about $260 million.

“Gaming and hotels are not core to our operations and we have concluded that the time is right for us to exit our investment through a transaction which is beneficial to shareholders of both SABMiller and Tsogo Sun,” said SABMiller Chief Executive Alan Clark.

He said the firm would reinvest the proceeds, including in its African operations. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
