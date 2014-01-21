FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travelocity owner Sabre files for IPO of up to $100 mln
January 21, 2014

Travelocity owner Sabre files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp, the owner of online travel agency Travelocity, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriting the offering, Sabre said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. ()

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

