New Issue-Sabre Inc adds $400 mln notes

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sabre Inc on Thursday added $400 million of first lien senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the offering was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Natixis, and Mizuho were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SABRE INC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.5 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 7.718 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 667 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS