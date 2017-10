NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Travel software company Sabre named former Nokia Chief Financial Officer Rick Simonson as its top financial executive, the company said on Tuesday.

Simonson, who worked at cellphone maker Nokia in various roles for nearly 10 years, is replacing Mark Miller, who is leaving the company for other opportunities at other companies owned by Sabre’s private equity owners, TPG and Silver Lake.

Sabre provides software to the aviation industry.