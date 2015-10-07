FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa pension fund says backs Johannesburg listing of SABMiller
October 7, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa pension fund says backs Johannesburg listing of SABMiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - SABMiller’s fourth largest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), said on Wednesday Anheuser-Busch InBev’s takeover offer addressed its one of its concerns which is for SABMiller to remain listed in Johannesburg bourse.

“The PIC’s preference has always been for SABMiller to remain listed in the country of its origin, South Africa,” the state pension fund, which owns about 3 percent of the global brewing company, said.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng. Editing by Jane Merriman

