BRIEF-Testimony by SAC's Cohen to the SEC not admissible at Martoma trial -- judge
January 8, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Testimony by SAC's Cohen to the SEC not admissible at Martoma trial -- judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - * U.S. judge rejects mathew martoma’s bid to introduce testimony given by sac

capital’s steven a. cohen to SEC -- court ruling * U.S. judge rejects martoma’s bid to exclude evidence of sac’s trading

activity in elan, Wyeth stock -- court ruling * U.S. judge declines to rule immediately on martoma’s request to exclude

evidence of prior enforcement actions involving sac or individuals associated

with sac * U.S. judge says government, martoma may not refer at trial to sac enforcement

activity without first addressing it with the court, outside jurors’ presence * Ruling issued by U.S. district judge paul gardephe, who is overseeing

martoma’s insider trading trial in Manhattan

