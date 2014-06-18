BRIEF-U.S. judge OKs SAC Capital settlement with SEC, offers guidance for future settlements

June 18 (Reuters) - * U.S. judge approves SEC’s $602 million settlement with cr intrinsic unit of
Steven A. Cohen’s sac capital advisors -- court ruling * U.S. district judge victor marrero says proposed settlement is legal, is
clear, resolves the alleged charges, and is not tainted by collusion or
corruption * Marrero says the case calls attention to the importance of a more ”rigorous
inquiry” by the SEC in approving “neither admit nor deny” civil settlements
when there are parallel criminal cases * Marrero says “there may be value in a wait-and-see approach” before rushing
into “neither admit nor deny” settlements * Marrero says judges considering “neither admit nor deny” settlements may want
to delay approving them until parallel criminal litigation is finished