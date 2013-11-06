FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge will approve SAC's forfeiture deal with prosecutors-hearing
November 6, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge said he would approve part of a $1.2 billion settlement with Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors on Wednesday, putting the U.S. government a step closer to ratifying the record insider trading pact.

At a court hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan said he would sign off on a $900 million judgment in a civil forfeiture action filed earlier this year against SAC.

SAC would as part of that judgment get credit for $616 million it already agreed to pay to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve related insider trading charges.

A separate part of Monday’s announced pact calls for $900 million in criminal penalties and would have to be approved by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

SAC has agreed to plead guilty to five fraud counts. A plea hearing is set for Friday.

