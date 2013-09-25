FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cohen's SAC Capital up 13 percent for year -source
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 3:33 PM / 4 years ago

Cohen's SAC Capital up 13 percent for year -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund continues to post strong returns this year even as it deals with a criminal indictment charging the $14 billion fund with being a breeding ground for insider trading.

A source familiar with the firm said Cohen’s fund was up about 13 percent this year as of last Friday and has had a particularly good September.

The average hedge fund was up about 4 percent as of the end of August.

In July, federal prosecutors indicted Cohen’s firm, saying it fostered a culture where employees flouted the law and were encouraged to tap their personal networks of contacts for inside information about publicly traded companies.

Meanwhile, SAC Capital and federal prosecutors have opened preliminary settlement talks in an attempt to resolve the criminal indictment against the firm, said two sources familiar with the matter.

SAC had no immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.