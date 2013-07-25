FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. seeks asset forfeiture, money laundering fines from SAC
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 2:17 PM / in 4 years

U.S. seeks asset forfeiture, money laundering fines from SAC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors filed civil charges on Thursday against SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund seeking forfeiture of what they said were illegal profits made from insider trading, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York on the same day as criminal charges were unveiled in an indictment against the firm founded by Steven A. Cohen, accused SAC of making “hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal profits.”

It also calls for SAC to pay penalties for money laundering.

A spokesman for SAC Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.