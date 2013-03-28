FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-U.S. court doesn't rule on SAC Capital's SEC settlement
March 28, 2013

RPT-U.S. court doesn't rule on SAC Capital's SEC settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ended a hearing on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed $602 million settlement with a unit of SAC Capital Advisors without making a decision on whether to approve it.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said he was considering whether to condition approval of the settlement on the outcome of a pending appeal by Citigroup Inc of another judge’s rejection of a $285 million SEC settlement.

“What the court is suggesting here is not extraordinarily novel,” he said.

