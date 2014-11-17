SAC's Martoma to begin prison term on Nov. 20

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen’s hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors LP, has been ordered to begin serving his nine-year prison sentence for his insider trading conviction on Nov. 20.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan issued the order on Monday, five days after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Martoma’s bid to stay out of prison while he appeals his conviction.

Richard Strassberg, a lawyer for Martoma, declined to comment. He had asked Gardephe to delay Martoma’s surrender date until Dec. 1, after the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Martoma, 40, is married and has three children. Gardephe has recommended that the defendant begin serving his term at a prison facility in Miami.

The defendant was convicted by a federal jury in February of illegally helping SAC make $275 million in two companies based on tips about negative trial results for an Alzheimer’s drug.

In refusing to delay the prison term, the 2nd Circuit said Martoma failed to show that his appeal raised a “substantial question of law or fact.” It did not rule on the merits of the appeal.

The case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00973. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Ingram and Tom Brown)