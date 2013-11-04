FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAC Capital, US to announce $1.2 bln settlement on Monday - media
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 5:35 AM / 4 years ago

SAC Capital, US to announce $1.2 bln settlement on Monday - media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - SAC Capital Advisors, Steven A. Cohen’s multibillion-dollar hedge fund, and U.S. prosecutors are expected to announce on Monday a $1.2 billion settlement over criminal charges related to insider trading, media reports said.

Reuters reported last month that the deal, which will likely involve some admission of guilt along with a penalty of more than $1 billion, was likely to be announced within days.

The settlement does not resolve a separate civil lawsuit that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought against Cohen in July, accusing him of failing to supervise his employees, the New York Times said late on Sunday. ()

Six former SAC traders have pleaded guilty to insider trading crimes.

Cohen is still negotiating with the SEC to resolve a separate civil lawsuit that is seeking to ban him from the securities industry for allegedly ignoring signs of insider trading at his firm, the Wall Street Journal said. ()

SAC Capital and U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s office could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.