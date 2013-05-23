FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. prosecutors sought testimony from top SAC executives-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. prosecutors sought testimony from top SAC executives-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are seeking testimony from three senior executives of the $15 billion hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to SAC’s president, chief compliance officer and head of trading, according to the Journal’s report.

Others at SAC, including the firm’s founder Steven A. Cohen, were asked last week to testify before a grand as part of the U.S. government’s insider trading probe of the hedge fund, Reuters has previously reported.

The three who received the subpoenas are Thomas Conheeney, SAC’s president, Steven Kessler, the chief compliance officer and Phillipp Villhauer, the head of trading, the Wall Street Journal reported.

An SAC spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.