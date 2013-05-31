FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAC investor Magnitude to pull money from Cohen's fund in Q2 -source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 6:47 PM / in 4 years

SAC investor Magnitude to pull money from Cohen's fund in Q2 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Another outside investor in Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors will ask to redeem money from his hedge fund in the second quarter.

Fund of hedge funds firm Magnitude Capital began redeeming money from SAC in the first quarter and will submit another withdrawal notice for the second quarter, according to a person with knowledge of the investment.

The redemption process for Magnitude will be completed by the end of the year, according to that person and another person familiar with the firm’s investment with SAC.

SAC Capital’s second-quarter redemption deadline is Monday June 3, which comes as an insider trading probe focused on the firm heats up.

Magnitude joins other outside investors Blackstone Group LP and Ironwood Capital Management, which have requested money back from Cohen’s $15 billion hedge fund in the second quarter of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.