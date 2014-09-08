FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAC's Martoma gets 9 years prison for record insider trading scheme
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 8, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

SAC's Martoma gets 9 years prison for record insider trading scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors LP hedge fund, was sentenced on Monday to nine years in prison for engaging in what authorities called the most lucrative insider trading scheme in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in New York also ordered Martoma, 40, to forfeit $9.3 million.

Prosecutors accused Martoma of making illegal trades in pharmaceutical stocks based on tips about a clinical trial for an Alzheimer’s drug. They said these trades enabled SAC to generate about $275 million of illegal gains and avoid losses.

“There was nothing accidental about Mr. Martoma’s conduct or the gain realized,” Gardephe said. “I cannot and will not ignore that the gain is hundreds of millions of dollars more than ever seen in an insider trading prosecution.” (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.