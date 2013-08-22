FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Second doctor described in new indictment against SAC's Martoma
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 8:19 PM / 4 years ago

Second doctor described in new indictment against SAC's Martoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday filed a superseding indictment in the insider trading case against a former portfolio manager at an affiliate of Steven A. Cohen’s hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, according to court papers.

The superseding indictment describes a second doctor who allegedly passed inside information to the former portfolio manager, Mathew Martoma, who was charged last November with insider trading in shares of the drug companies Elan and Wyeth, which is now a part of Pfizer.

Thursday’s court filing said the doctor, described as “a co-conspirator,” met with Martoma for paid consultations arranged through an expert networking firm and provided non-public information “with the expectation that Martoma would assist (the doctor) in obtaining additional clinical trial business.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.