SAC Capital pleads guilty in criminal court
November 8, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

SAC Capital pleads guilty in criminal court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund pleaded guilty to fraud charges Friday as part of a $1.2 billion deal to resolve a long-running insider trading investigation.

At a court hearing in Manhattan, SAC general counsel Peter Nussbaum entered the guilty plea to four counts of securities and one count of wire fraud charges, a crucial step toward ratification of the fund’s record insider trading accord.

Under the plea agreement SAC reached with prosecutors, the hedge fund has agreed to pay $900 million in penalties to resolve the criminal case unveiled against it in July.

A federal judge on Wednesday signed-off on a separate $900 million judgment in a civil forfeiture action filed at the same time against SAC.

Under the civil deal, the hedge fund will only have to pay $284 million, after getting credit for $616 million in settlements in related insider trading cases by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SAC has reserved its right to withdraw its plea if the judge presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, does not impose the penalties negotiated with prosecutors.

