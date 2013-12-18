FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAC's Steinberg faints while awaiting insider trading verdict
December 18, 2013 / 8:55 PM / 4 years ago

SAC's Steinberg faints while awaiting insider trading verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Michael Steinberg, a top portfolio manager at Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund, fainted in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Wednesday as he awaited a jury’s verdict in his insider trading case.

Steinberg fainted shortly after the presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan, called jurors into court to read their verdict.

The defendant soon appeared to recover, and stood after drinking some juice. Paramedics were called to take Steinberg’s blood pressure.

It is unclear when a verdict will be read. Sullivan told jurors that Steinberg had had a “dizzy spell,” and that they should take a break.

The judge also told Steinberg: “Your health is something we take seriously.”

Barry Berke, Steinberg’s lawyer, said his client had had a similar experience previously.

Steinberg has been on trial for about a month, and faces fraud and conspiracy charges. Cohen has not been criminally charged.

