SAC Capital's Cohen gets subpoena to testify - NY Times
May 20, 2013 / 4:25 AM / in 4 years

SAC Capital's Cohen gets subpoena to testify - NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Steven A. Cohen has received a subpoena to testify before a grand jury in a U.S. government insider trading investigation into his hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, the New York Times reported, citing lawyers and executives briefed on the case.

Other SAC executives also received similar subpoenas and the fund itself has received requests for information about its activities, the lawyers and executives told the New York Times.

Jonathan Gasthalter, a spokesman for SAC, declined to comment to the New York Times about the subpoenas.

