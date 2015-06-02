SAC Capital seeks details of litigation financing in class action

(Reuters) - The investment firm formerly known as SAC Capital Advisors LP wants to know more about who is helping to pay for a class action lawsuit filed against it by Elan Corp investors who blame losses on insider trading at SAC.

Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen’s firm filed a motion in Manhattan federal court last week asking a judge to require Wohl & Fruchter to provide documents related to third-party litigation financing they received to pursue the lawsuit.

