SAC Capital seeks details of litigation financing in class action
June 2, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

SAC Capital seeks details of litigation financing in class action

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The investment firm formerly known as SAC Capital Advisors LP wants to know more about who is helping to pay for a class action lawsuit filed against it by Elan Corp investors who blame losses on insider trading at SAC.

Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen’s firm filed a motion in Manhattan federal court last week asking a judge to require Wohl & Fruchter to provide documents related to third-party litigation financing they received to pursue the lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SSWH9i

