FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US grand jury indicts ex-SAC fund manager in insider trade case
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 21, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

US grand jury indicts ex-SAC fund manager in insider trade case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury in New York returned an indictment Friday against a former SAC Capital portfolio manager previously charged in what prosecutors have called the “most lucrative” insider trading scheme ever.

Mathew Martoma, 38, of Boca Raton, Florida, was indicted on three counts of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud related to trades made in Elan Corp Plc and Wyeth based on tips prosecutors say he received from a doctor.

The trades allegedly helped Steven A. Cohen’s SAC Capital hedge fund avoid losses and reap profits totaling $276 million in the summer of 2008. The indictment followed an earlier criminal complaint federal prosecutors filed Nov. 20. (Reporting By Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.