FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi hardware retailer SACO to raise $134 mln from float - lead
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi hardware retailer SACO to raise $134 mln from float - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Company for Tools and Hardware (SACO), a popular DIY chain in the kingdom, has set the price for its 30 percent initial share sale at 70 riyals ($18.70) each, a statement from the company’s financial adviser said on Thursday.

The price, which was set following a bookbuilding phase with institutional investors, means the retail and wholesale tools superstore will raise around 504 million riyals from its flotation.

A subscription period for retail investors will now run between April 22 and April 28, with 2.88 million shares to be allocated to them out of a total of 7.2 million shares, according to the statement from HSBC’s Saudi Arabian unit .

The bank added institutional investors had pledged orders which covered the full amount of shares on offer during the bookbuild. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.